Augustana adding Women's Wrestling

Local Sports

Augustana will add women’s wrestling to its varsity athletic lineup beginning with the 2021-22 school year, it was announced April 2, 2020 by director of athletics Mike Zapolski. The addition of women is wrestling pushes to 26 the number of intercollegiate varsity sports offered by Augustana. This will give the Vikings 13 women’s sports and 13 men’s sports.

“Wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport for girls nationwide, and our goal is that Augustana will become the small college destination for young women who want to excel at a high level academically and continue to compete,” said Zapolski. “We are perfectly situated geographically to attract quality women’s wrestlers from Illinois, neighboring Midwest states plus other locations such as California and Texas.”

