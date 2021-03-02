Augustana baseball off to fast start in 2021

The Augustana College baseball team opened up its 2021 season with a pair of wins over Fontbonne University and Nebraska Wesleyan in St. Louis on Saturday.

AUGUSTANA 5, FONTBONNE 3

Augustana beat host Fontbonne University 5-3 to start the weekend despite falling behind 3-0 after three innings.

Fontbonne starter Luke Summers held Augustana to just two hits over six innings before his day ended after six innings. The Vikings offense came alive in the 7th, scoring 4 runs to take a 4-3 lead. Jacob Barker delivered the first RBI of the season, driving in Matt Helms on a single. Alex Simon drove in fellow freshman Alec McGinnis to tie it at 2. Then Moline High School’s Mitchell Owens laced a two run double to give the Vikings the 4-3 lead.

Augustana left the bases loaded in the eighth but were able to get an insurance run in the 9th on a RBI groundout by Chase Maifield.

Starter Matt Hoban went five innings, striking out five while giving up two earned runs. John Hayes got the save, the 10th of his career. That’s tied for third most in school history.

AUGUSTANA 10, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 6

The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a RBI single from Matt Helms.

Freshman pitcher Harrison Boushele did his part, facing the minimum through three innings. Another RBI from Helms and one from Alex Simon made it 4-0.

Nebraska Wesleyan put up a couple runs in the bottom of the 4th and 6th innings. Augustana added a run in their half of the 6th to maintain a 5-4 lead.

After stranding a couple runners in the 7th inning, the Vikings scored five in the 8th. The big inning was fueled by Kyle Wise, who had a two run double and Griffen Pschigoda who hit a pinch-hit three-run homerun.

The Vikings gave up two more runs in the 9th inning before John Hayes finished the game.

Boushele got the win in his collegiate debut. The offense was led by Simon and Wise who both went 3-for-5 at the plate.

Augustana travels to Jacksonville, Il for three games this weekend. Friday they play Loras College, followed by a double header on Sunday against Illinois College.