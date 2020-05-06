Augustana Basketball Head Coach Grey Giovanine retiring after 21 seasons

After 21 seasons as Head Coach of the Augustana men’s basketball program, Grey Giovanine

announced his retirement on Tuesday. Under Giovanine’s guidance, the Vikings posted a 433-150 (.743) record, won 10

College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championships and six conference tournament titles and made 10 trips to the

NCAA Division III Tournament—including two appearances in the national championship game.

“After much reflection, prayerful consideration and discussion with family,” said Giovanine, “I have decided that it is time

for me to conclude my coaching tenure at Augustana.”

The winningest coach in program history added, “The decision comes with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all of

the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place. My

thanks to the students, faculty, staff, administration, community, media and especially the young men I’ve been

privileged to work with. I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I remain in good health, and while I

don’t expect coaching to be a part of what lies ahead, Kelly and I look forward to the next chapters to come.”