CHICAGO - It may be too little, too late but the Bears kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 36-7 win over the Texans Sunday.

The offense started off on the right foot. David Montgomery took the Bears first snap 80 yards for a touchdown. Mitch Trubisky led the way the rest of the half, throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Trubisky entered the break with only three incompletions, going 18 for 21 for 178 passing yards.