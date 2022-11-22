The Augustana Vikings men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference clash

with the visiting UW-Platteville Pioneers on Tuesday, falling by a score of 81-73 from inside the

Carver Center.

The Pioneers got off to a fast start, quickly doubling up the Vikings with 10 of the first 15 points

before an 8-0 from Augie gave the Vikings their first lead of the contest. The two teams traded

baskets for a majority of the first half until the Vikings saw their first two-possession advantage

of the game at 23-18. Platte