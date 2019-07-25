Augustana men’s basketball finishes 4th in nation in attendance

The NCAA released its attendance figures for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season, and Augustana ranked fourth among more than 400 programs at the NCAA Division III level with its average of 1,257 fans per game.

The Vikings, who finished 26-4, drew a total of 18,860 in 15 home dates and ranked behind only Hope (2,207), Wooster (1,480) and Marietta (1,261) in average attendance.

Coach Grey Giovanine’s club outdrew all but 22 NCAA Division II programs and averaged more fans than 78 Division I outfits. The Vikings drew larger crowds than three of the 13 Division I schools in Illinois — Northern Illinois, Chicago State and Western Illinois — and averaged just one fan per game fewer than Eastern Illinois.

The Vikings’ home average was nearly four times that of the Division III average and more than double the Division II average.

NCAA DIVISION III TOP TEN IN HOME ATTENDANCE

Team (Dates) Attendance/Avg.

Hope (13) 28,687/2,207

Wooster (17) 25,160/1,480

Marietta (17) 21,444/1,261

Augustana (15) 18,860/1,257

UW-Stevens Point (12) 13,663/1,139