Augustana off to strong start this fall

The Vikings are 3-1 (1-1) through the first four weeks of the season.

After falling to CCIW-rival Illinois Wesleyan in week three, the Vikings responded with a 40-14 rout over Millikin on Saturday.

“We’re collaborating on both sides of the ball and special teams,” said senior quarterback Zach Fuller. “WE have a lot of motivation to play at home, we went 0-5 at home last year, so we’re 3-0 at home this year. So year, we’ve got a lot of motivation.”

Augie’s win over Millikin gave them their second conference victory of the season, a welcome sight for a team that grabbed just three CCIW wins in 2018.

“Our conference is one of the toughest in Division III football,” added Fuller. “So any time you can get a win, especially at home on Homecoming, it’s special…It’s tough. It’s going to pick up. We’re going to play better teams later, so we’ve just got to keep working.”

“This is our year,” added junior running back Bobby Jarosz. “We’ve always known that coming into conference, especially coming into the CCIW. We knew Elmhurst, we beat them, we knew Wesleyan would be a challenge. And after last week we kind of forgot about it and moved forward to Millikin. Millikin has beaten us the last three years really closely and we knew we had to dominate them this game.”

Augustana’s offense reached 40 points for the third time this season, giving them confidence as they move forward.

“I know theguys around me are making plays. The offensive line is playing really well giving me plenty of time and making holes for Bobby [Jarosz]. Receivers are getting open, so it really doesn’t make my job that hard.”

Augustana is on pace for seven wins this season, which would be the most since 2014. They’ve got their eyes set on the postseason.

“We’re just going to compete,” said Jarosz. “We may not blow everyone out like this, but we’re just ready to compete with the top tier teams in the conference.

That chance will come sooner rather than later as the Vikings take on the defending CCIW champion North Central Saturday, October 12.