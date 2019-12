Hawkeye nation is still enjoying the aftermath of Iowa's Holiday Bowl win over Southern Cal. One of the keys in the win was the Hawks' ability to sustain drives -- the black and gold had three drives of ten plays or more, over 230 yards and 22 minutes in time of possession.

"Being able to sustain drives and go out there and finish them, that's big." Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. "It wasn't big for us in the beginning of the season, finishing drives. It goes to show when we finish drives we can put a lot of points on the board, and we can play with anybody."