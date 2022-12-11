When Macy Beinborn was deciding where she wanted to go to college four years ago, Augustana wasn’t her first choose until one thought couldn’t leave her mind.

I realized if I went anywhere else, my dad would never be able to go to a game because we would never play on the same nights,” Beinborn said. “He’s traveling, in season. He would never be able to see me unless we played his team so after that hit me, I took a visit here and ended up loving it.”

Macy’s dad would not only be at every game but joining her on the bench as head coach. Something both were used to from AAU, however wasn’t always easy.

It started young. Really the first time I yelled at her for not being coachable to me was in fifth grade at camp and I remember driving home and telling her ‘hey if you don’t want me to coach you, I won’t,” Mark Beinborn said. “I’ll just leave that to the other coaches and be dad. She said no I want you to be my coach and I said well it doesn’t seem like it.”

“It would be every time we get in the car. It was the silent treatment on the way home or arguing on the way home,” Macy said. “We would walk in and mom would be making dinner and she would say seriously fighting again? It took a lot of talking and if I was in the game trying to pull a daughter moment, he would sit me then I’d be really mad so it took a lot of trial and error on my part to see what I could get away with coach and not. That’s what lead to getting here.”

Evolving through all those emotions not only helped them work together but created production. Macy is one of two leading scorers on a Vikings team who has won seven of their first 10 games.

“I’m very much a player who likes to be coached tough so he has no problem being my dad and coaching me tough,” Macy said. “Pushing me more and definitely helped me grow the most when it comes to my basketball skill and mental drive. Those are the biggest things he’s helped me with.

It’s become way easier,” Mark said. “She’s become more responsive and better at not reacting in a negative way if I yell at her or get mad at her. I think that’s helped her growth and maturity.”

When Macy makes that last lay-up later this season for Augustana, she’ll remember all the growth her and her dad went through in their time and it’ll only make that relationship stronger going forward.

“Those little things we’ve gone through have built that stronger relationship that carries off the field,” Mark said. “As we all know. Trials and tribulations help strengthen you when you go through things. We’ve gone through that the last three years.”

“Before he was every my coach, he was my mentor in life. That’s definitely not going to change or weaver,” Macy said. I lean on him more than I lean on anyone so being here has strengthened that. Amplified that. Once I graduate, that’s not going to change. He’s still my life coach. “