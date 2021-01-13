Baseball will be played in Clinton this summer as the LumberKings join the Prospect League

The Clinton LumberKings announced on Wednesday that they will be joining the Prospect League for the 2021 season.

“We are looking forward to playing baseball in the Prospect League,” stated LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. “LumberKings’ fans will see players who could be drafted by any of the 30 MLB clubs, instead of only prospects in one MLB organization. We will still have that connectivity to MLB as changes are being made by MLB in how baseball is being structured through their One Baseball Plan.”

The Prospect League is a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania.

“The Prospect League welcomes the LumberKings as our newest member for the 2021 season and beyond! Fans of the LumberKings can look forward to Opening Day. Having known Ted Tornow for over 30 years, I personally know they will present one of the highest quality operations in our league. The iconic ballpark there is one to cherish and we look forward to visiting Clinton. It is a proud and great day for the Prospect League,” said Dennis Bastien, Commissioner of the Prospect League.

Starting play in 1956, the LumberKings had been the only remaining Charter Member of the Midwest League before Major League Baseball did not offer the Clinton ball club a Professional Development League license for the 2021 season.

“We congratulate the LumberKings on their new home in the Prospect League and look forward to continued baseball in the community of Clinton this summer,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President for Baseball Operations. “We look forward to working closely with Clinton’s leadership to ensure a successful transition.”

“As we have previously said, baseball will be played here at NelsonCorp Field in 2021. Today’s announcement is proof of that promise. We have a great ballpark and fans that have been supportive of the club since its inception in 1937,” Tornow added.

Details about the 2021 season will be announced in the near future.