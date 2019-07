The Bix 7 was formed in 1975 with 85 participants. Today tens of thousands run in the annual event.

Race director Ed Froehlich announced his retirement after 40 years organizing the race.

The 2019 Male winner went to Leonard Barsoton (Kenya) with a time of 32:34.

The 2019 Female winner went to Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) with a time of 36:04.