Black Hawk College cancels spring indoor sports

Citing a concern with maintaining a safe environment for students and employees at Black Hawk College, Athletic Director Arnie Chavera announced on Tuesday that the remainder of the spring indoor sports seasons have been cancelled.

This includes both men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

“The health and safety of our student athletes is always at the forefront of all decisions,” Chavera said. “Once we came to terms with the unlikelihood of a safe and successful season for indoor competition, we wanted to act swiftly and notify the players and coaches.”

According to Chavera, several factors went into the decision, including the Illinois Department of Public Health’s classification of basketball as a high risk sport and volleyball as a medium risk sport, travel restrictions within areas of high positivity rate, and the low probability of viable conference and regional play.

Despite the cancellation of indoor sports, the college is planning a regular season for outdoor spring sports.

“At this time, we fully expect to compete in our outdoor spring sports of baseball, softball and golf,” Chavera said.

Black Hawk College is a member of the Arrowhead Conference and the NJCAA Region IV.