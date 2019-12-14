Blue Devils roll to 76-35 win over River Kings

The Davenport Blue Devils now sit at 2-2 (2-0) on the season after their victory against the Clinton River Kings.

The Blue Devils capped off a strong first quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Emarion Ellis, giving them a 26-8 lead. Davenport Central stayed in the drivers’ seat as they finished with a 76-35 win.

The Blue Devils play tomorrow at Augustana’s Carver Center in the Genesis Shootout. They’ll square off against the Geneseo Maple Leafs at 5:30.

Clinton looks to rebound this Tuesday night at home when they take on the North Scott Lancers. Tip-off at 7:30.