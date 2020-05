Well the 2020 John Deere Classic won't happen this year. Tournament Director Clair Peterson said a lot went into this decision, here he is with more.

"In the state of Illinois you can't have more than 50 people through the summer, so that's a big issue. We're on a property here that has small club house, small parking lots, pretty tough to succeed in addressing all though things that the PGA tour are going to expect for players."