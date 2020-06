The Bettendorf Bulldogs beat the Davenport North Wildcats 2-1, 5-2 on Thursday night.

Andrew Wall’s pitching was a key to the Bulldogs win. He was able to get out of a base loaded jam to keep the second game tied at 0-0 in the 3rd inning.

Bettendorf will head to Iowa City on Saturday to take on Regina High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

The Wildcats will host North Scott on Monday for a double-header. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.