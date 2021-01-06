Cental DeWitt improves to 7-0 after a battle of unbeaten teams

The Central DeWitt Sabers and the North Scott Lady Lancers came into their matchup both undefeated, but it was the Sabers who would walk away with a 51-36 win on Tuesday night.

“It definitely felt very good and I think our defense helped in every way,” said Central DeWitt sophomore EmmaGrace Hartman. “We’re trying to get everybody to step up, it’s a team game. When you get contributions from everybody and when they see that their confidence grows so that helped carry us. Hopefully, that’s going to continue on through the season. Step by step, day by day, that’s all we can do. It’s a good win.”

“That’s a great North Scott team,” said Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht. “I mean, I don’t know how many they’ve won in a row but it’s been like two and a half years and T.J. (Case) does an incredible job with that program, so we knew it was an uphill challenge but at the same time our girls have been ready and waiting and they executed the game plan. I couldn’t be more happy for them.”

Central DeWitt now sits at 7-0 on the season as North Scott drops to 5-1.