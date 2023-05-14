After finishing her final season at Lousivlle, former Davenport West and Rock Island star Chrislyn Carr was back in the Q.C. Hosting her second annual skills camp.

“You see a lot of people here who support me and it’s amazing like I have an amazing fan base behind me and I’m grateful for my whole city just believing in me for what I did and trusting me with their kids,” Carr said. “It’s really important to me.”

The camp was for boys and girls from 4th to 8th grade with one simple message in mind.

“Definitely I told them at the beginning of the camp you have to believe in yourself. No matter your height or size, it doesn’t matter,” Carr said. “If you have the work ethic, you can go as far as you want to go. That’s what I was telling them. That was my main message. Just to believe in yourself. If you do that, everything will take care of itself. Just talking to and learning from this group through the first couple minutes they’re eager to work hard and happy to work with someone who is older than them. It’s really important to me to be a role model for my home city and my community so it’s been great.”

Carr plans to continue the camp for years to come.

“All the parents they came up to me and said thank you. Thank you for being a great role model to our kids,” Carr said. “That means a lot to me at the end of the day because it’s not about me. It’s bigger than me. It’s for stuff like that. For the little kids to learn for someone who has experience it already. That was just really important for me to give back and help them as much as I can.”

As far as what’s next in the playing career, Carr has a few offers overseas and then hopes to make a WNBA roster.