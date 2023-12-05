In a league-wide vote among all 18 Prospect League teams, the Clinton LumberKings have been recognized as the 2023 Prospect League Organization of the Year, according to a news release.

The LumberKings have been members of the Prospect League since 2021 and have led the league in attendance each year, the release says.

(lumberkings.com)

“What a great honor to receive the Prospect League Organization of the Year Award,” stated LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. “It is even more special as it was voted on by our peers – many of whom could have easily won this award.”

The LumberKings welcomed more than 80,000 fans to NelsonCorp Field this season with nearly a 6% increase in attendance from the 2022 season.

“Our entire staff works very hard to provide our fans and guests with a great experience every time we open the gates. This award goes out to each and every one of them,” said Tornow.

The LumberKings are entering their 88th season in operation. They play their home games at NelsonCorp Field – a park that has been home for the Clinton franchise since 1937. Since the club’s inception, more than 400 former Clinton players have gone on to reach the Major Leagues.

