As the Clinton LumberKings wrap up the regular season, they have playoff day in their sights, taking on Quincy on Sunday, but first they had to get past the potential sting of the Burlington Bees.

Taking the field for a beautiful night of baseball in Clinton, the ‘Kings showed their recent four game winning streak is no accident in the Prospect League and buzzed past the Bees for a 7-3 win along the riverfront.