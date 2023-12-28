Clinton LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow has announced his resignation effective Jan. 15, according to a news release.

Tornow started in November of 1998 and had served as general manager for the past 25 seasons, the longest in the club’s 87-year history.

“This was a difficult decision to make. I have raised my family and made many close friends here, but the right set of circumstances presented themselves recently and I accepted the opportunity for a new challenge,” Tornow said.

The club recently was named as the 2023 Prospect League’s Organization of the Year Award. The LumberKings have been members of the Prospect League since 2021 and have led the league in attendance each year.

They finished the 2023 season with the 10th best average per game attendance among the 160 Collegiate Wood Bat League teams.

No replacement has been named. A job search will be started after the first of the year.