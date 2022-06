The Clinton LumberKings made it a great Sunday as they won 10-4 at NelsonCorp Field.

After scoring 11 runs on Saturday night, the Clinton LumberKings’ alter ego the “Elotes” came out on top scoring 10 more runs on Sunday afternoon, winning their second straight against the O’Fallon Hoots. The victory marks the first time Clinton has won back to back ball games in 2022.