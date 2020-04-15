Prep football players, coaches dealing with recruiting changes in 2020

Tyler Maro is one of the top high school football prospects in the Quad Cities.

His entire recruiting process has been turned upside down by COVID-19.

“I was expecting to be on a visit somewhere most weekends,” said the Davenport Assumption junior lineman. “I was expecting to have a lot of face-to-face interaction with the coaches.

Now Maro must gage his interest in schools and football programs without being on campus. “

“The biggest thing is what coaches are reaching out, what coaches are responding to me when I’m reaching out,” Maro said. “Having them reciprocating interest, kind of proving that they want me in their program.”

High school coaches are navigating this unique time too.

Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said he’s encouraging his prospects and their families to be proactive during the pandemic.

“You’ve got to make sure that your Hudl stuff is up to date, you’ve got to make sure that you’re contacting coaches and reaching out to them,” Hammer said.

Multiple lines of communications now, a degree of patience later.

Hammer said prospect evaluations could stretch deeper into the fall because of the cancellation of team and individual camps this summer.

“It can actually play out to be an advantage over schools, teams, kids that strictly rely on those one day camps or college coaches coming to their campus,” Hammer said.

Maro already has 18 D-1 scholarship offers, but he was hoping to grab a few more at those summer camps. He said his timeline for making a decisions is likely to stretch out because of COVID-19.

“The biggest thing I’d have to do is have a really good senior season,” Maro said. “Hopefully some coaches come out and watch me and like what they see.”

Note: Tyler Maro’s highlights are courtesy of Sean Bock at 24-7 Sports.