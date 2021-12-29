Congratulations to Local 4’s Dustin Nolan for his Sports Story of the Year!

Congratulations to Dustin Nolan, with our Local 4 News sports team, who earned Sports Story of the Year in the Silver Dome Awards by the Illinois Broadcasters Association!

(Dustin Nolan’s award presentation is at 10:51 in the video above)

The story is about the Mercer County Boys Basketball Team in a rebuilding year, and the Golden Eagles focus on improvements, and how one of the stars – Robby Holtschlag – inspired his team.

Watch the video here and see why Robby is such an inspiration here.

Dustin was born and raised in Texas. He made his way north to play football at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. There he fell in love with broadcasting, specifically sports journalism.

After college he traveled to the Wild West to cowboy country, where he anchored the weekend sportscast, showcasing Wyoming athletes. After the final whistle blew in Wyoming, Dustin packed up his gear and rushed back home to the Quad Cities.



When he’s not chasing down your favorite Quad-City area athletes, you can find Dustin at the gym or enjoying a book.



Dustin loves telling the stories of athletes, young and young at heart, who pour their heart out and leave it all out on the field, court, pitch, diamond, or track.

Send Dustin a note of congratulations at DNolan@whbf.com.

About the Silver Dome Awards

Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters in similar size markets.