Cyclones edge Panthers in overtime thriller

Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime at Jack Trice Stadium.

“To me I think there was growth I’ll be really honest with you,” said head coach Matt Campbell after the win. “When we needed those guys the most I thought they did a really good job…when I go back to some critical moments those guys were able to step up and really run the football. I think we gotta continue to put them in the best position to run the football with great success and that’s a Matt Campbell deal.”

“It was great to face that kind of adversity with the team,” added sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished 30-41 for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the win. “And with an offense that we’re still trying to find our identity with coach [Tom] Manning calling everything and stuff. So it was a good test for us, it went the way it did, and we’re gonna move on from it.”

“Just a great win,” said senior receiver Deshaunte Jones who had a game-high 14 catches for 126 yards. “He’s [Campbell] proud of us for handling adversity and that’s really what it was. This team didn’t fold. The ball was not in our favor at times, and we just stayed calm, and collected, and continued to play, and that’s what he was proud of. He knows we gotta get better. This bye week is going to help us tremendously.”

The Cyclones now have a bye week before taking on Iowa in Ames September 14.