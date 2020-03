FROM DIVISION ONE TO DIVISION THREE, COLLEGE ATHLETICS HAVE BEEN ENTIRELY CANCELLED FOR THE REST OF THE SCHOOL YEAR BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS. THE NCAA IS RECOMMENDING THAT ATHLETES IN SPRING SPORTS BE GRANTED AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY BECAUSE OF THE LOST SEASON. THAT HAS SOME SENIORS OVER AT AUGUSTANA WEIGHING THEIR OPTIONS AFTER THE ABRUPT END TO THEIR CAREERS.