Fishing is helping people relax during the pandemic

(Potter/Fisherman) “Why be in the house when it’s beautiful like this? Just be outdoors, do stuff.”

NATS (NATURE)

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE WATERS FROM LONG GROVE TO CREDIT ISLAND.”

NATS (REEL CAST)

(ROSSOW/VO) “HAVE BECOME A POPULAR PLACE DURING COVID-19.”

(Benningfield/Credit Island) “I have so many new people coming in right now. They’re stuck at home and they want something to do and they can get out.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “LISA BENNINGFIELD HELPS RUN THE CREDIT ISLAND BAIT SHOP.”

NATS (PHONE RING)

(ROSSOW/VO “HER SALES HAVE DOUBLED IN THE PAST WEEK, ALL BECAUSE OF THE ACTIVITY THAT’S TAILOR MADE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

(Lisa Benningfield/Credit Island Bait Shop) “You can’t fish right next to somebody. You have to be a few feet apart at least, so it is a really good thing to do during this crisis issue that’s going on right now. You can do fishing. You can do the six-foot apart thing.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “A LICENSE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR KIDS UNDER 16 IN EITHER IOWA OR ILLINOIS.”

NATS (EMPLOYEE TALKING)

(ROSSOW/VO) “ADULTS DO NEED ONE, BUT MICK KLEMESRUD AT THE IOWA D-N-R SAYS GETTING ONE IS ONLINE IS THE BEST WAY FOR NEW ANGLERS.”

(Mick Klemesrud/Iowa DNR) “With fishing licenses, you can have an immediate pdf on your phone that represents your electronic license. Fishing licenses shouldn’t be an issue.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “PEOPLE LIKE BRIAN POTTER ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE. HE SAYS HE BEEN TRYING TO GET HIS FAMILY OUTSIDE EVERYDAY.”

(Brian Potter/Fisherman) “They love it. We all love it. We love being outdoors. It’s just great. It relieves stress. It tires the kids out, tires us out.”

(Klemesrud/DNR) “This will be a nice opportunity to get reacquainted to one of the many lakes or county lakes or rivers that we have in the state. Just another opportunity to spend some time together and get outdoors.”