Former Davenport West Star Isaiah Ross is ready for a March Madness run with Rick Pitino and Iona

Former Davenport West star Isaiah Ross has had an interesting collegiate journey, this season under head coach Rick Pitino at Iona Ross is averaging over 18 points and has led the Gaels to a conference title. Isaiah credited confidence for the reason he transformed as a player.

“I would say I’ve grown a lot you know; I’ve been to a lot of places I went to prep school in Arizona, I went to school out in Missouri and then I came out to the east coast, so you know it was a long journey each step of the way. I learned a little bit here and there but as I matured it was really just my mentality that changed being more aggressive believing in myself more” said Iona Senior Isaiah Ross.

Head Coach Rick Pitino didn’t see Ross as a professional player this time last year but Isaiah came up to him to work on his game.

“Well, Isaiah I believe averaged around 11/12 points a game last year. He was a good three-point shooter, but he was just a spot shooter. He wasn’t a very good defensive player, he wasn’t a good passer, he didn’t put it on the floor well. And he has a strong desire to go play overseas. He said son unless you learn to play defense, run a pick and roll move the basketball you can’t play overseas. He said well teach me then. And I said ok, we will go to work on it and he’s done that” said coach Pitino.

Pitino has seen that growth in Ross this season.

“Last night Wojcik, when we played Fairfield split at the beginning of the year. They didn’t have their best basketball player Wojcik. And last night he held Wokcik to 0 points in the first half and he played him. So, he’s improved every facet in his game and obviously one of the leading scorers in the country. So, he’s put himself in a nice situation where he can get a contract overseas and play some form of professional basketball” said Pitino.

Isaiah Ross believes that Coach Pitino has made him a better overall player and he is grateful to be coached by him.

“He is a hall of famer whatever he says to take in accountability because what he’s done in his career, so it’s been great, he’s been teaching me little things here and there, how to score better. How to play better defense. How to use a pick and roll stuff like that” Ross said.

The Gaels were the number 9 seed in the MAAC tournament and railed off 4 straight victories to win the conference something Isaiah will never forget.

“I believe it’s been a great journey this is a great chance to end my season off right we are going to march madness we are participating in the tournament. I’m checking things off of my bucket list” said Ross.

Iona will take on the number two seed the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday at 3 o’clock.