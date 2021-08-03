Former Hawkeye begins quest for Olympic gold

Men’s freestyle wrestling starts tonight in the 2020 Olympics, which means former Hawkeye wrestler Thomas Gilman will hit the mat, starting his journey for gold in the 57 kg division.

His first round draw is a tough one though. He’ll take on the two-time defending world champion Zaur Uguev from Russia. Uguev has only lost three times in the last three years.

During his time in Iowa City, Gilman amassed 107 wins and just 12 losses on his to being named a three-time All-American, winning a Big Ten champion in 2017 and a national championship runner-up in 2016.

Freestyle wrestling starts at 9 p.m. Gilman will be the tenth match of the night.