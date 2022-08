FORMER IOWA HAWKEYE BASKETBALL PLAYER LUKA GARZA IS COMING TO DAVENPORT ON TUESDAY AUGUST 16TH.

HE IS HOLDING A CAMP FOR KIDS FROM THE THIRD GRADE THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL.

PLUS HE’LL BE TALKING WITH HIS FATHER FRANK ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF PARENTAL ROLES AND BOUNDARIES IN THEIR CHILDS ATHLETIC CAREERS.