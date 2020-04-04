Former Moline Basketball player Ian Hanavan has his coaching career on hold

SPORTS LEAGUES ACROSS THE WORLD ARE ON HOLD. THE CANCELLATIONS OF THE BASKETBALL LEAGUES IN EUROPE WAS ESPECIALLY DISAPPOINTING TO A FORMER MOLINE MAROON. ADAM ROSSOW TELLS US HOW HE’S HANDING THE THRILL OF GETTING HIS BIG COACHING BREAK IN THE SHADOW OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN BELGIUM.

(Hanavan/Brussels) “This was like right in the middle of this when it was all going down.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “IMAGINE LANDING YOUR DREAM JOB DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC.”

(Hanavan/Brussels) “It’s quite numbing, you know, there’s a lot of different feelings.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THAT’S THE SCENARIO FOR IAN HANAVAN.”

(Hanavan/Brussels) “When I got the job, I think it was about a week or two before they officially locked down the country.”

(ROSSOW/VO) THE FORMER MOLINE BASKETBALL STAR WAS NAMED HEAD COACH OF A BELGIAN PROFESSIONAL TEAM IN BRUSSELS ON MARCH 13TH.”

NATS (WHISTLE)

(ROSSOW/VO) “COVID-19 PUT BOTH THE LEAGUE AND BASKETBALL OPERATIONS ON HOLD SHORTLY AFTER.”

(Ian Hanavan/Former Moline Basketball Player) “It is difficult. It’s difficult because, at least for the local guys, I can’t be in the gym and seeing guys sweat and be up close and personal. I can’t meet them to evaluate players for the next season.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “HANAVAN PLAYED OVERSEAS FOR 12 SEASONS BEFORE STARTING HIS COACHING CAREER IN 20-16. HE MOSTLY RECENTLY WAS AN ASSISTANT IN THE CHINESE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION.”

(Hanavan/Brussels) “I was away from my family and I just didn’t want to be away from my family. I’ve got a couple little kids. The idea was to get the experience in China and then come back to Belgium and then hopefully land a coaching job, which I was blessed to get in the end. I think it worked out.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE TIME AT HOME IS ALLOWING HANAVAN TO SELF-ANALYZE PROFESSIONALLY.”

(Hanavan/Brussels) “It takes me a step back to kind of rethink my philosophy. What kind of team I want to assemble. What do I really want? It just puts me in a position to be creative.”

(Adam Rossow/@AdamJRossow) “WHEN’S IT GONNA SET IN THAT YOU GOT A JOB THAT YOU’VE BEEN STRIVING FOR FOR YEARS?

(Hanavan/Brussels) “”That first talk with the team before practice. I think that’s when it’s really gonna set in, probably in that moment I’m going to be like, ‘this is surreal’.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE ANTICIPATION BUILDING EVER SO SLIGHTLY, EVEN IF HANAVAN’S MOMENT OF REALIZING HIS BASKETBALL GOALS DOESN’T HAVE A START DATE.”

NATS (CROWD)

(Hanavan/Brussels) “The tip off of the first regular season game. Whether I’m gonna be in a suit and tie or I’m gonna be like in a sport jacket or a collared shirt. I’m gonna be looking around seeing the fans and realizing like, wow, I’m actually coaching a pro team. That’s gonna be crazy.”