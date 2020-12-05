Former PV Spartan Will Carius made his D1 debut with WIU in Iowa City

“It’s been a long and interesting journey for Bettendorf Native Will Carius, on Thursday Night he made his Division I debut scoring 10 points against the third ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Carius hit the first shot of the game for Western Illinois and he said it just felt good to see the ball go into the net.”

(Will Carius/Western Illinois Senior) 30

“Yeah, I mean it was a little bit of a rush because it was late shot clock and a little bit of a weird shot so, I was just glad it went in and it did feel good to see it go in. Any nerves that you have once you see the first shot go in they just get flushed away honestly. And your like yeah it’s just another basketball game.”

(Brant Carius/Father of Will) 43

“It was thrilling watching him play, I’ve watched the Hawkeyes a lot on TV and seeing him out there on the court was just an awesome feeling and I could tell he was out there having fun and he had a smile on his face.”

(Rholdon)

“Carius played for two different college before going to Western Illinois. At both schools, Carius had some ups and downs.”

(Brant)

“It has been a journey for him. His freshmen year at Northern Michigan he had a good start, started the first 10 games averaging double figures and then he went down with a back injury had to have back surgery. He had the surgery, rehabed and came back had a really good sophomore year at Northern Michigan. And then we had a few deaths in the family and he decided that he wanted to be closer to come so then he transfer to Monmouth College, that’s where I played, my dad went there and played there too. So, he had a great junior year made all-american and then his senior year he was preseason all american and they were 6-0, and almost a year ago to the date today he got injuried in practice and it was a season ending knee injury.”

(Rholdon)

“It’s been almost a year since Will Carius played in a basketball game and he is thankful for the loving support of his family.”

(Will)

“It was great to be back out there, it was a long time coming forsure but we are definitely what we wished for because we got maybe three or four games coming up in a week, I mean in a span of a week. It’s really big I mean, I feel like not everyone has big family that shows a lot of support all the time, it’s not like it’s one or two family members that are looking out for me. I got a text from pretty much everyone in my family the other day.It was just a really cool feeling to hear from everyone and hear about their support.”

(Rholdon)

“Will Carius is getting his masters in Business Management and hopes to play professionally overseas next year.