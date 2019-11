It might be a little snowy and a little cold this Halloween, but that doesn't stop anybody from celebrating, does it? I came dressed to media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon on Wednesday in a Bettendorf singlet as a Bettendorf wrestler. As far as these Hawkeyes are concerned, here's what they had to say about their favorite Halloween memories growing up.

Paul Glynn, Iowa senior: "Probably say my favorite costume I had growing up was when I went as Rocky Balboa one year. I had my sister put some makeup on me to make it look like blood and stuff. I thought it was pretty cool at the time."