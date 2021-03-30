From Rock Island to Stanford to the NBA, Chasson Randle is known as a winner

March 19th 2011, that’s the date that Rock Island won the class 3a state championship. That’s something that Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois Chasson Randle will remember forever.

“Man, I just remember winning and accomplishing something you always dreamt of as a Kid with my best friends so. It was awesome, great memories with every one of my teammates and the community and how they embarrassed up after winning and a lot of hard work was put into that by not just the players but the people of Rock Island. So, I feel like everyone felt that championship” said Chasson Randle.

Chasson Randle still feels the love from the quad cities today and what that Rock Island championship meant to this community.

“The QC means home of course but love and support. Whenever I think of the QC I think of the people however what city whether it’s Rock Island, Davenport, Moline. Everyone supports each other when you leave, and it will always be home” Randle said.

Randle would go on to play Basketball at Stanford and have some memorable March Madness moments beating two seeded Kansas to head to the sweet 16.



“It was great man, just to have the opportunity to be there and experience the NCAA tournament you grow up watching as a kid and seeing big moments happen on that screen and the day you get the opportunity to do it yourself you want to take advantage of it. And I’m grateful for it the opportunity to play in a sweet 16” said Randle.

The following year Stanford won the NIT and Randle was named the tournament’s MVP. But before that he had to sink two important free throws to win the game with 3 seconds left Stanford’s all-time leader in scoring got to the foul line and believed in the work, he put in.

“You think about this is what you prepared for. All those summers in the gym, the hard work, sweat and lonely days working, and these moments lead up to that and you wouldn’t want to let any of that work go in vain. So, you just knock the shot down, you live for those moments” said Randle.

Chasson Randle currently plays for the Orlando Magic and he believes this year is the opportunity he needed to prove he is an NBA player. This season Randle is averaging 6 points and 2.5 rebounds.

“I’ve been feeling good, just showing that I’m an NBA player on a nightly basis I can go out there and be consistent and contribute to making positive plays on the floor for myself and my teammates every time I’m out there and I try to make winning plays. That’s what I’m about” Randle said.

From Rock Island to Stanford to the NBA, Chasson Randle just wants to be known as a winner.

“I remember, the winning, just being able to come in and have an impact on winning. Whether it was at Rock Island winning the State Championship and then at Stanford winning to NIT’s and going to the Sweet 16. Like that’s the type of stuff I want to be remember for and I’m grateful for” Randle said.

Chasson Randle is one of the best basketball players that has come out of the Quad Cities and the story of 2011 Rock Island Rocks will be told around here for a very long time.