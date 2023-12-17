Gary Thrapp joined Fox 18 Sports Sunday to discuss the upcoming IHMVCU Shootout, which pairs Iowa and Illinois girls basketball teams to face off at Carver Center and Wharton Fieldhouse.

It all happens January 6. Thrapp talked about the event, how he got involved and what keeps the teams and coaches and fans coming back every season.

“The competition to begin with,” Thrapp said. “You have Iowa against Illinois, so that’s an automatic, as far as being the best state that provides basketball for their student-athletes. That’s an exciting part of it, for sure. And then just some of the quality players that we have in our community now that are really getting a lot of attention nationwide. How can you not want to watch that?”

Watch the entire conversation in the video above and check out the full schedule below: