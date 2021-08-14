Garza’s big game helps Pistons to second straight Summer League win

Luka Garza started for the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League for the second straight game and for the second game in a row, he posted a double-double. This one helping the Pistons to a 103-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night.
It was easily the best statistical game for Garza in the 2021 Summer League, as he showed off all parts of his ever-evolving game.
He had 20 points on a very efficient 50 percent shooting from the field, including going three of six from three-point range. He also added a team-high 14 rebounds and three assists.
The former Hawkeye was able to take on a larger role as number one overall pick Cade Cunningham did not play.
Garza and the Pistons take the court again Monday against the Orlando Magic in the consolation bracket.