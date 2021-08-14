Garza’s big game helps Pistons to second straight Summer League win

Iowa center Luka Garza reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Luka Garza started for the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League for the second straight game and for the second game in a row, he posted a double-double. This one helping the Pistons to a 103-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night.

It was easily the best statistical game for Garza in the 2021 Summer League, as he showed off all parts of his ever-evolving game.

Luka Garza gets HYPED after knocking down the stepback triple on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/gXTpV36nyx — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2021

He had 20 points on a very efficient 50 percent shooting from the field, including going three of six from three-point range. He also added a team-high 14 rebounds and three assists.

The former Hawkeye was able to take on a larger role as number one overall pick Cade Cunningham did not play.

Garza and the Pistons take the court again Monday against the Orlando Magic in the consolation bracket.