Despite strong moves from the defense, the Bettendorf Bulldogs fell to Ankeny Centennial 41-14 in the Friday night playoffs in Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs fought the good fight in the first half, but in the second half Ankeny Centennial dominated.
by: Linda Cook, Mike Colón
Posted:
Updated:
