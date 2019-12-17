IHSA won’t switch to football district scheduling

Illinois high school football will not change to the district scheduling system. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) approved an amendment proposal to rescind the scheduling system that was slated to begin in 2021.

Regular-season football scheduling and the IHSA Football Playoffs will now remain unchanged from their current format.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”

The district scheduling would have adversely affected many of the area’s established conferences, including the new Western Big 6.