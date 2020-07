The IHSA released the high school football schedules for the 2020 season on Monday.

See below for many of our area teams, or click here for more.

… and the rest of the Western Big 6: Galesburg, Geneseo, Quincy and Sterling. pic.twitter.com/eJ9uOvWg0Y — Local 4 Sports WHBF (@WHBFsports) July 6, 2020

… and the rest of the Three Rivers (Rock): Riverdale, Rockridge and Sterling Newman. pic.twitter.com/GOUt6Vojj4 — Local 4 Sports WHBF (@WHBFsports) July 6, 2020

… and the rest of the Three Rivers (Mississippi) conference: Monmouth-Roseville, Peru St. Bede, Spring Valley Hall. pic.twitter.com/zY2WCFWx0h — Local 4 Sports WHBF (@WHBFsports) July 6, 2020

Moline, United Township and Sterling were missing dates with Iowa teams already announced by the IHSAA in March. Brian Rathjen, sports editor for Atlantic News-Telegraph, pointed out that Clinton plays UT on August 28 and North Scott visits Sterling on September 4. Moline hosts Pleasant Valley on September 4.