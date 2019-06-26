Illinois high school football schedules revealed

Here’s a first look at the schedules for the new-look Western Big Six, now featuring Geneseo and Sterling.

The Maple Leafs will travel to Galesburg in Week 3 for their first game in the conference, while the Golden Warriors will host Alleman that same night, September 13.

Speaking of the Pioneers, they’ll open the season at Assumption on Saturday, August 31, while United Township will also cross the river and state line to play Davenport West a night earlier.

Moline will host Alton in their season opener and Rock Island opens with Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Maroons and Rocks will clash in their conference opener at Almquist Field on September 13.

The IHSA announced the high school football schedules for all Illinois high schools. You can check for your favorite team by clicking here.