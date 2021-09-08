Iowa announces 2021-22 schedule for men’s and women’s basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a photo shoot at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, September 25, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

The schedule is now officially set for the Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams. Basketball returns to Iowa City on November 9th with a double header at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with the men playing Longwood University and the women playing the University of New Hampshire.

Men’s Schedule

That kicks off six straight non-conference games at home for the men’s team. Their first away game figures to be their first big test, heading to Charlottesville on November 29th, to play Virginia in the ACC/Big-Ten Challenge.

They open conference play after that on the road against Purdue. Then it’s back-to-back rivals, with Illinois at home on December 6th, before heading off to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game on December 9th.

They have one neutral site game against Utah State in Sioux Falls, SD.

The Hawkeyes play Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue twice in conference play. They’ll see Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin just once.

They end the season with two roads, travelling to Michigan before ending the season in Champaign on March 6th. The Big Ten tournament starts March 9th.

Overall, the Hawkeyes play 18 homes games.

Women’s Schedule

The women’s team starts the year with two home games before heading on the road to Cedar Falls to play Northern Iowa. They return home to play Southern University and Drake.

Then they’re on the road for a few games, first going to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, then to Durham to play Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

They kick of conference play on December 5th at home against Michigan State.

Then there’s a more few non-conference games, starting with the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on December 8th. They round out the non-conference play with UCF and IUPUI.

They get a rematch of the Big Ten championship game at home against Maryland on Valentines Day. Maryland beat them to win the Big Ten last season 104-84. It’s the only time they play the Terrapins this year.

They finish up the season on February 27th at home against Michigan with the Big Ten Tournament starting March 3rd.

It’s not an easy schedule, with six conference opponents having made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Two non-conference opponents, UCF and Iowa State, also made it to the big dance.

They get 15 games at home this season.

Game times and network coverage has not been announced yet.

The full schedules can be found for the men here and the women here.