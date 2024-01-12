In the closest race anyone can remember, the Iowa Film Critics have named “The Holdovers” as the Best Film of the Year in a unanimous vote, according to a news release.

‘The Holdovers’ (IMDb)

Christopher Nolan, with “Oppenheimer,” and Alexander Payne, with “The Holdovers,” tied for Best Director, while Paul Giamatti of “The Holdovers” takes Best Actor in another unanimous vote.

Emma Stone in “Poor Things” and Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” share the Best Actress award in a tie vote.

Best Supporting Actor goes to Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer” while Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” takes the Best Supporting Actress.

‘Barbie’ (IMDb)

The Best Song of the Year was awarded to “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” movie..

In spite of the many ties and unanimous votes, the list of nominees was as large and

varied as can be remembered, the release says. Blockbusters competed with art films, comedies with dramas and longtime actors and actresses went head-to-head with newcomers.

Best Picture: “The Holdovers” with runner-up “Oppenheimer”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” and Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers,” in a tie

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers,” in a sweep, with runner-up: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Emma Stone in “Poor Things” and Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” in a tie

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (IMDb)

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” with runner-up Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers,” in another sweep

Best Song: “I’m Just Ken” with runners-up “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie” and “Road to Freedom” from “Rustin.”

About the Iowa Film Critics Association

The Iowa Film Critics Association includes Linda Cook (WHBF/ourquadcities.com),

James Frazier (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier), Sean Patrick Kernan (JACK FM 939 Quad

Cities), Bruce Miller (Sioux City Journal) and Michael C. Woody (KXnO Radio, Des Moines

and the Lake Panorama Times, Panora.