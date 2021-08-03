Iowa women’s basketball get Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark works the floor against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Iowa women’s basketball team will travel east to play Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge this coming season. The draw, which was released Tuesday, has the game set for December 2nd. This is second matchup between the two schools.

The ACC/Big Ten challenge has a number of teams from both conferences play each other during a designated week every season. Iowa beat Clemson 74-60 in 2019. The Big Ten won the challenge overall that year 9-5.

Iowa is coming off a very successful season led by freshman sensation Caitlin Clark, that saw them lose to UConn in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Duke was 3-1 in 2020, before cancelling the remainder of their season over COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.

Games times and coverage will be announced at a later date.