John Deere Classic contender Luke List is showing “The beauty of the game”

A surprise so far at the John Deere Classic has been Luke List. List shot a score of 63 on Friday to take the lead after round two but that isn’t the real story as list had to step away from golf to take care of his newborn son Harrison.

“We have a two-and-a-half-year-old and we just had our second, and unfortunately he was in the hospital, he was in the ICU for two weeks, so we were home and I wasn’t playing because of that. It was tough. It was really hard on my wife. She’s a worrier and kept us together. Luckily with the health and everything, he’s back home and growing and eating like a champ. He was home for a week or so and then he contacted RSV, a respiratory virus, and had a tough go. That’s kind of a dangerous thing for a premature. He was a month early. He fought hard. He was intubated for a couple days and he was in the ICU for 14 days,” said Luke List.

After knowing his son was ok, List wanted to start playing better golf. Especially after missing his last three cuts.

“That’s the beauty of this game. Momentum is kind of funny and you can find it in the smallest of things. I had a couple putting sessions last week where I was like, man, this kind of feels pretty good, and I had a good round with some buddies at home. One round and I was like, okay, I feel like I’ve got my game. Sometimes that’s all it takes is just a little bit of lightning in a bottle like that and hopefully I can continue that this weekend,” said List.

This is List first John Deere Classic appearance since 2017 but List says he enjoys playing at Deere Run.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played here. Clair Peterson, the tournament director, is one of the best on TOUR, and he gave me a spot way back when, one of my first sponsor’s invites, I believe it was 2007 or 2008. It’s always fun coming here. I wish I had the family here, and I’ll look forward to coming back for years to come,” List said.

List is currently -13 three back from the lead. Luke is in contention to win his first PGA Tour event on Sunday.