John Deere and the PGA Tour today announced a three-year extension of the company’s title sponsorship of the John Deere Classic. Deere has sponsored the event since 1998, and this year will be its 25th tournament as title sponsor.

“John Deere and the PGA Tour have been on an incredible journey together over the past 25 years and we are thrilled to continue working together toward our shared goals,” Mara Downing, vice president of Global Brand and Communications, told a roomful of supporters at the tournament’s annual Champion’s Day in Rock Island. “This new 3-year contract affirms John Deere’s commitment to the greater Quad Cities, the many golf fans who join us each year to witness “the magic,” and the many volunteers who make it happen.”

Under the agreement, Deere continues its foundational quarter-century business relationship with the Tour as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA Tour and the TPC Network, and Official Marketing Partner, Official Utility Vehicle, Official Mower, Official Tractor, and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company of the PGA Tour.

“The John Deere Classic is a signature example of one of the PGA TOUR’s most engaged communities coming together to achieve great things,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “As title sponsor, John Deere has gone above and beyond to help create an outstanding experience for our players and golf fans, while making a lasting impact with local non-profits.”

In an effort to reach out to more people in the community Downing said that this year’s John Deere Classic will feature a new weekend “Concert on the Course” series with announcement of the entertainers to be coming soon.

“As the renewed title sponsor, it is our goal to ensure that we not only elevate the impact the tournament has from a charitable standpoint but also as an opportunity to showcase the incredible people, organizations, community and hospitality that people will find when they join us for the John Deere Classic,” Downing said.

The 52nd edition of the Quad Cities-based PGA Tour event will be conducted July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with J.T. Poston as defending champion. In a wire-to-wire victory, Poston won by three shots in 2022 with a 21-under par total for the 72-hole event. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000.