JR Rock’s Baseball Players Staying Fit During These Tough Times

“BY THIS TIME LAST YEAR THE JR ROCK’S BASEBALL TEAM WOULD HAVE BEEN OUT HERE PRACTICING AND GETTING READY FOR THERE UPCOMING GAME BUT NOT THIS YEAR DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.. THO THERE IS NOT SET DATE FOR WHEN THE SEASON WILL RETURN THAT’S NOT STOPPING THESE SLUGGERS FROM BEING READY FOR WHEN THE DAY COMES THEY GET TO PLAY THE GAME THEY LOVE.

WE’VE SEEN ALL THE VIDEO’S ON TWITTER OF HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE ATHLETES COMING UP WITH WAYS TO STAY IN SHAPE DURING THIS TIME OF ISOLATION, BUT IT’S NOT JUST THE BIG KIDS PUTTING IN THE WORK, THE JR ROCK’S BASEBALL TEAM IS DOING SO AS WELL.

“SINCE WE CAN’T PLAY TOGETHER WE ALL HAVE TO STAY SHAPE, SO ONCE WE GET BACK TOGETHER WE CAN ALL BE USE TO PLAYING AND WE WON’T ALL BE TIRED AND STUFF.”

“THAT JUST KEEPS US IN SHAPE SO WHEN WE GO BACK TO BASEBALL WE CAN BE READY FOR GAMES AND LEAGUE AND TOURNAMENTS.”

THESE JR ROCKS ARE PUTTING THEIR MIGHT MUSCLES TO WORK DOING PUSHS UPS, JUMPING JAX, SQUATS , PLANKS AS WELL AS THROWING AND CATCH — ALONG WITH SOME BATTING PRACTICE WHEN THEY CAN IT IN.

“WE’D BEEN WORKING OUT FOR A COUPLE OF MONTHS AT THIS POINT AND ALL OF A SUDDEN EVERYTHING JUST STOPPED, AND EVEN THOUGH WE’RE NOT MAKING PROGRESS ON THE FIELD AT HOME THROUGH STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING.

IT’S NOT ALL HARD WORK AND NO PLAY — THE JR ROCKS LIKE TO HAVE FUN WITH THEIR WORKOUTS AS WELL.

“THEY SEND A TXT BACK AND FORTH TO THEIR TEAMMATES AND SAY HEY I JUST DID 40 PUSH-UPS TODAY OR I JUST DID 50 SQUATS TODAY , OR HOW MANY DID YOU DO. SO I THINK THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF COMPETITION BETWEEN THE BOYS.

“BECAUSE I CAN’T PLAY WITH THE TEAM, SO UM ME AND MY BROTHER DO IT TOGETHER, SO WE CAN HAVE FUN TOGETHER WELL DOING IT.”

TRAVEL BASEBALL IS ALL ABOUT LEARNING TO PLAY THE GAME — HOW TO PLAY AS A TEAM, LEARN SKILLS– BUT SOMETIMES IT’S ABOUT LEARNING LIFE LONG LESSONS, LIKE HOW TO OVER COME CHALLENGES.

“HOPEFULLY THAT’S JUST A LESSON THAT YOU CAN’T CONTROL EVERYTHING, AND SOMETIMES THINGS BIGGER THAN YOU WILL GET IN YOUR WAY, WHETHER THAT’S A BETTER TEAM, OR THAT’S MOTHER NATURE, OR WHATEVER IT MAYBE, YOU CAN’T CONTROL EVERYTHING ALL YOU CAN DO IS DO YOUR BEST.”

EVEN THO SOME OF THE BALL PLAYERS ARE ENJOYING THEIR TIME AWAY FROM SCHOOL AND STAYING HOME, THEY CAN’T WAIT TO BE BACK ALONG SIDE THEIR TEAMMATES ON THE DIAMOND HAVING FUN WITH THEIR FRIENDS AGAIN.

“WE’LL ALL BE HAPPY TO SEE EACH OTHER.”