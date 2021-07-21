Kevin Hall gets first APGA Tour win since 2018 at TPC Deere Run

Kevin Hall fired an eight-under-par 63 to register his first APGA Tour victory since 2018 Tuesday in the final round of APGA Tour Deere Run.

Hall came from six strokes back at TPC Deere Run with a bogey-free round that included five birdies for a back-nine 31 to win by four strokes over Kamaiu Johnson, Mahindra Lutchman and Marcus Byrd.

The 38-year-old former Big Ten champion from Cincinnati posted a score of 73-63-136 in a performance reminiscent of his 2004 Big Ten Tournament individual title, which he won by 11 strokes.

“I’m just trying to stay calm and play my own game,” said Hall, who became deaf at age two when treatment for meningitis left him with permanent hearing loss. “I try to take what the golf course gives me each and every round. In other words, I’m keeping things simple.”

Hall, who won APGA Tour Chicago in 2018, earned the first place prize money of $7,500 from the purse of $25,000.

The Lexus Cup and the APGA Tour Player of the Year title will be up for grabs August 9-10, when the regular season’s final event is contested at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. Byrd leads the Lexus Cup Standings with 1,497 points and Ryan Alford, Landon Lyons, Rovonta Young, Johnson, Hall and Willie Mack are all within striking distance.

The next event on the APGA Tour schedule is the Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational presented by Cisco, set for July 29-31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The tournament was conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities. Scores and additional details are available at www.bluegolf.com.