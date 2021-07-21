Knights’ bats, pitching pushes Assumption to State Championship

The Assumption Knights beat Atlantic Trojans 12-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Class 3A State Championship.

Assumption’s Bella Nigey would set the tone for the Knights, sticking out the side in the 1st inning en-route to four shutout innings. The Knights’ offense would back up Nigey on the mound by putting up a dozen runs on the scoreboard. Sydney Roe had the hit of the game with a 3-run shot to deep centerfield for a home run.

The #1 seed Assumption Knights will take on #2 Mount Vernon for the Class 3A State Championship on Friday.

