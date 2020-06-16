Knights collect two wins on opening day

On opening day the Davenport Assumption Knights were able to win a double-header against the Pleasant Valley Spartans. The Knights won 7-6, 10-2.

Anna Wohlers got off to a good start on the season. She hit a solo home run in the opening inning.

The Spartans were quick to respond however, with Peggy Klingler driving in a run to tie the game in the bottom half of the 1st inning.

After RBI’s from Anna Wohlers and Maddie Loken, the Knights took a 3-1 lead in the 3rd. Pleasant Valley would bounce back in the bottom of the 4th with a 2-run homer from Carly Lundry that tied the game at 3.

In the next frame Assumption would strike again as Carrlie Sammon hit a 2-run home run of her own.

“We came into this game knowing we’d have to score a lot,” said Assumption Knight Carrlie Sammon. “We were playing one of the best teams in our conference and we came out swinging hard and the runs proved that.”

The Knights would go on to win that opening game 7-6, followed by a 10-2 victory in the second game of the double-header.

Davenport Assumption hosts a double-header against Clinton on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

The Pleasant Valley Spartans look to bounce back on Thursday as they host Davenport West for a double-header. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.