The Davenport Assumption Knights beat the Clinton River Kings 5-2, 6-0 on Thursday night in Davenport.

The Knights were able to take a 2-1 lead in the 2nd inning of game one and didn’t look back.

They would extend their lead in the 4th inning after a double from Nate Schlicting and an RBI base hit from Grant Simpson.

Davenport Assumption will host Notre Dame on Saturday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM.