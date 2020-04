Kylie Wroblewski getting it done with St. Ambrose

GROWING UP KYLIE WROBLEWSKI ALWAYS LOVED FOR THE GAME OF BASKETBALL….

“SPORTS HAVE BEEN A HUGE PART OF MY LIFE AND MY FAMILIES LIFE”

“SHE HAD A SPEICAL PASSION FOR BASKETBALL. SO SHE REALLY ENJOYED SOFTBALL, AND PART OF THAT WAS BEING ON A TEAM WITH HER SISTER, BUT YOU COULD SEE THAT THE FIRE WAS IN HER BELLY FOR BASKETBALL.”

AT BETTENDORF HIGH SCHOOL WROWBLESKI SHOWED FLASHES OF TALENT ON THE COURT AND SHE WANTED TO SEE HOW GOOD SHE REALLY COULD BE AT THE SPORT.

“I WANT TO COMPETE, SO I KEPT WORKING AND WORKING AND THAT’S WHEN MY AGGRESSIVE NATURE STARTED TO COME OUT ON THE COURT, AND I JUST THINK THAT WORK ETHIC HELPED ME GET BETTER AND BETTE. WHEN THE TIME CAME I WAS ABLE TO STEP UP AND HELP OUT THE TEAM THE BEST I COULD.”

SOON WROWBLEWSKI STARTED WINNING AWARDS AND BEING RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE TOP PLAYERS IN THE AREA.

“I HAVE A REALLY GREAT SUPPORT SYSTEM HELPED ME REACH THOSE AWARDS AND SO IT JUST REALLY MEANS A LOT TO HAVE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE SUPPORTING ME.”

IT WASN’T LONG TIL WROBLEWSKI KNEW COLLEGE BASKETBALL WAS IN HER FUTURE.

“ONCE A RELIZED THAT I CAN PLAY AT THE HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL, THEN IF I KEEP WORKING HARD THEN I CAN DEFENTLY PLAY IN COLLEGE.”

WROBLEWSKI WOULD TAKE HER TALENTS TO ST. AMBROSE UNIVERSITY WHERE SHE BE CAME AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT FOR HEAD COACH KRISTA VAN HAUEN AND THE FIGHTING BEES — STARTING AS A TRUE FRESHMAN THIS SEASON.

“I KNEW I COULD SET INTO ANY ROLE THEY NEEDED AND I WAS JUST GREATFUL FOR THE OPPERTUNITY.”

THE FRESHMAN AVG 16 POINTS A GAME AND QUICKLY SHOWED THE NATION THAT SHE’S ONE OF THE TOP PLAYERS IN THE COUNTRY — AS SHE WAS NAMED 3RD TEAM ALL-AMERICAN THIS SEASON.

“THAT AWARD WAS AWESOME, I REMEMBER WHEN MY COACH TOLD ME, I WAS ACTUALLY RUNNING ON THE TREADMILL IN OUR BASEMENT AND I STOPPED AND I RAN UP STAIRS TO TELL MY MOM AND MY SISTER AND TEXT MY DAD RIGHT AWAY BECAUSE I WAS SO EXCITED.”

THAT EXCTIMENT SHOWS EVERY TIME WROWBLEWSKI STEPS ON THE COURT — AND SHE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE HOW GOOD SHE REALLY CAN BE AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL.